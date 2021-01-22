Milly WaJesus of the famous WaJesus Family was not a virgin when she started dating Kabi WaJesus.

The popular YouTuber made the revelation while engaging with fans in the online True/False trend on Instagram. For whatever reasons, several of Milly’s over 680k followers wanted to know if she “popped her cherry” before meeting her now-husband.

“You broke your virginity before meeting Kabi?” one fan posed.

In her response, Milly, who met Kabi when she was in form two, revealed that she broke her virginity in the most embarrassing way; Kabi was not involved.

“Got so many of this. Unfortunately, it’s true, and it happened in the most embarrassing way ever. Maybe one day I will gather confidence to talk about it,” Milly said.

Another fan wanted to know if she waited until marriage to get “jiggy” in the bedroom, to which Milly replied: “With my husband Kabi wa Jesus, yes.”

There was also a curious fan who wanted to know if Milly has ever cheated on Kabi WaJesus.

“Have you ever cheated on your hubby?” the fan posed.