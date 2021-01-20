Eric Omondi revisited his failed engagement to former Italian fiancée Chantal Grazioli saying they tried their best to save the relationship.

The headline-making lovebirds dated for about five years before they broke up in 2018. Eric proposed to Chantal on February 14, 2016, and everything seemed to be going to plan before they announced their break up.

According to Eric, he was sure that he would make an honest woman out of Chantal.

“I knew she was the one, I knew we were going to marry for sure. But things happened and this wasn’t to be. A relationship is a commitment, it needs sacrifices. You have to compromise a lot of things especially for someone like me and what I do. We tried our best I believe so, but maybe the efforts were just not enough,” Eric said.

The funnyman mentioned that they are still good friends. “Chantal and I are still friends we often talk. I wish her nothing but the best, she was amazing. I’m grateful for the moments we shared.”

Whereas Chantal has since moved on with restaurateur Nicola Traldi, Eric says he is single and only focused on growing his business empire.

“I don’t think I will need to commit again, especially not at this time where I’m more focusing on establishing my studios. It requires a lot of commitment and I’m not sure I can serve to masters at the same time,” he said.

Omondi noted that his first project from Bigtyme studios, ‘Wife Material’, was a big hit. And he is not resting on his laurels as he premiered his second project dubbed ‘Shosholites’ on Monday.