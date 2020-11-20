Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli says Education CS George Magoha was right to insult Uasin Gishu Education County Director Gitonga Mbaka.

Speaking on Thursday, the outspoken trade unionist said Mbaka was ill-prepared to host Magoha and appeared clueless during the inspection tour.

Atwoli claimed the education official was indisciplined and if it were up to him(Atwoli), he would have done what Magoha did.

“The man appeared not to know anything whether the Cabinet Secretary was coming or not, what an indisciplined officer was that.

“Even if it were me, I would have insulted him ‘wewe ni mshenzi sana na yeye ni shenzi’,” said Atwoli.

The COTU Sec-Gen recounted how back in the day officials would spare a number of days to prepare to host either a Minister or the President.

He noted that during Mbiyu Koinange’s helm at the Ministry of Education all schools in Butere and Khwisero were sparkling clean ahead of his visit.

Atwoli faulted the move by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to summon Magoha and Mbaka to get a record a statement on the incident.

“I want to ask the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to keep off, I reported a case to EACC involving billions of NSSF money in 2012 and recorded a statement.

“Up to date nobody knows how that case ended, now when they hear flimsy issues on the CS they rush to investigate, why are you investigating an obvious matter?” Atwoli posed.