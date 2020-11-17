Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Monday stood his ground on releasing funds to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services saying he will not be intimidated into breaking the law.

Speaking during a zoom meeting held by the Senate Health Committee in a bid to resolve the NMS funding impasse, Sonko alluded to receiving threats from ‘above’.

“I have pursued amicable solutions but what happens when we attend the meetings to find these amicable solutions so that Nairobians enjoy good services, we differ with them on the law. What follows is a lot of intimidation and threats.

“The dark days are over. I will not allow intimidation from anyone. Let them legalise NMS, then I will give them the money. No amount of intimidation will force me to breach the law by giving funds to an illegal entity,” Sonko declared.

According to the governor, some of the people running the NMS had been mentioned in the Kemsa graft scandal.

“The same players who stole Ksh63 Billion from the Ministry of Health scandal for supplying air to counties and still stole more Billions from Kemsa in the Covid-19 scandal have landed in Nairobi county wanting to swindle County funds through an illegal entity because it’s headed by a military man, claiming that the order is from above, and so we should breach the law,” he said.

“Let them know that they can jail me but there’s life in prison. They can impeach me but there’s life after politics. They can even kill me but there’s life after death where my late father and our beloved founding father of the Republic of Kenya the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta are resting in peace,” Sonko stated.