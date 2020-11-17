A form four student at Lureko Secondary School in Mumias West Constituency, Kakamega has died of Covid-19 related complications.

Kakamega County Health Executive Dr Collins Matemba said the girl developed complications while at home.

“The student developed complications while at home and was taken to St Mary’s Mission Hospital in Mumias and later transferred to Lifecare Private Hospital in Bungoma. But it was too little too late, she succumbed moments later,” Dr Matemba said.

The medical practitioner also confirmed that the student’s parents have also tested positive for Covid-19 are currently placed on home-based care under close supervision.

Dr Matemba added that another girl from Mukumu Girls also tested positive for the deadly virus and is currently receiving treatment at St Elizabeth Mukumu Mission Hospital.

“A student from Mukumu Girls who had been admitted at St Elizabeth Mukumu Mission Hospital eloped with a boyfriend only for her samples taken earlier to test positive,” he said.

This comes after Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha released the 2021 school calendar.

“All schools will reopen fully on 4th Jan 2021. All four-year-olds will join PP1 in July 2021 while all PP1 and 2, Grade 1, 2 and 3 Class 5, 6 and 7 and Form 1, 2 and 3 will start their second term on the 4th of January and end on the 19th of March together with the examination classes. Grade 4 CBC learners will transition to grade 5 in July,” Magoha announced on Monday, November 16.

“I wish to assure that the government is preparing for a safe reopening…We remain confident that we remain on the right trajectory to find a winning formula,” he added.