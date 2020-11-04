A Nairobi based landlord who allegedly poured sewage into a tenant’s house over a rent dispute has been charged in court.

Evans Momanyi is said to have drilled the roof and spilled sewage into Caroline Nyakerario’s house at Raila village in Kibra, Langata sub-county, Nairobi, on October 11.

The landlord had a rent dispute with Nyakerario before he poured the sewage wetting her bedding and other household items.

Attempts by a village elder to quell the dispute were futile, with police taking over the matter.

Momanyi was arrested and charged with committing a breach of peace contrary to the Penal Code.

Appearing before senior principal magistrate Sharon Maroro of Kibera law courts, the landlord denied the charge.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh10,000. The case will be mentioned on November 16.