Gospel musician Roy Smith Mwatia(Rufftone) has confirmed plans to run for a political seat in the next elections slated for 2022.

The veteran singer said after being in the music industry for over 20 years, he has realised it is better to effect real change within the political circle.

“There are some things that need to be implemented when one is in that office. You need to implement some things as a legislator and not a victim because if you are a victim from outside, you are limited. If you are a victim from within, you know where it bites the most and so it is easier to implement,” he said, adding: “This is our time as young people to come out and start leading from the front.”

The ‘Mungu Baba’ hitmaker said voters in Nairobi and his hometown in Western Kenya have been pushing him to vie.

“I’m really under pressure to vie in the coming elections. I have been praying a lot and I have come up with a decision to go for it,” he said.

Rufftone’s younger brother, Owen Mwatia(Daddy Owen), last year tipped him to run for Kakamega Senatorship. However, Rufftone says he has to discuss with his committee first before an official announcement.

“I will, however, not be vying for MP. In the near future I will announce the position, constituency and the political party that I am in,” he said.

“I will also focus on empowerment, which will help the young people to have long-term solutions to their grievances.”

On his close ties with the president and his deputy, Rufftone said: “I am still a very good friend to the President and Deputy William Ruto.”