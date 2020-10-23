Gospel singer James Ngaita Ngigi alias Jimmy Gait is looking to settle down and start a family.

“I am still single. I was in a relationship but we broke up. I really want to get married by the way,” he says.

The ‘Muhadhara’ hitmaker went on to list the qualities he is looking for in a wife, asserting that his partner must be born-again.

“The more you tell people what you are looking for they will start putting on those qualities like clothes. When you get serious with them they remove them so I prefer just feeling it. When you get what you want, you’ll know. I know the kind of woman I am looking for. I really admire an intelligent woman, I don’t like jumpy women. I like quiet classy sophisticated women. Of course she has to be born again, it’s important for me,” he said.

Speaking on his music hiatus, Jimmy Gait said music is currently not his top priority as it’s not a stable source of income.

“I didn’t stop singing. I am always recording but I figured I needed to stabilize my life in terms of my future because music is not necessarily futuristic. A time will come I won’t be singing anymore so the question is what is going to happen to my family, what is going to happen to my kids? With music, as long as you are on top you are always going to be making money, when you stop singing then you don’t get the shows, you don’t get the downloads. So does this mean I have to keep singing all my life?” he posed.

Gait said his alternatives sources of income include real estate, advertising, sales, and marketing.

“I do a couple of things. I have an advertising firm, so we advertise, we do commercials, jingles, all that. I’m also into sales and marketing. That is actually the other side of me that people don’t know. I train salespeople. In some of these real estate companies I train a lot of their salespeople and that a passion I have, I’m a salesperson, I know how to sell. I’m also into real estate. That is why I decided to create a system that can help me generate money even without me being there. And also that is why I decided to go slow on the music but I did not stop singing,” he assured.