Following weeks of releasing teaser snippets of his new banger, Mejja finally unleashed the party anthem titled ‘Lewa'(Getting Drunk) on Thursday.

As the name suggests, ‘Lewa’ is a drinking anthem released in time for the weekend. It is a collaboration between The Kansoul member and upcoming Gengetone rappers Parroty, One Boy and Kabagazi.

Produced by Jegede, ‘Lewa’ has a high tempo beat complemented by a catchy singalong hook that is sure to dominate the club scene.

The video by directors Mwende Renata and Moses Osidiana is a bit underwhelming but already proving to be a fan favorite on YouTube. In 6 hours after its release, ‘Lewa’ had been viewed 56,000 times.

‘Lewa’ is also available for streaming and download on multiple platforms HERE.

In the meantime, watch the video below. Rating 6/10.