Shock has engulfed residents of Chuseek village in Transmara West after a man reportedly locked himself and his family in his house before setting it on fire.

Confirming the incident, Transmara West police boss James Kilonzo said the man’s wife and two children managed to escape, leaving behind the man and a 3-year-old son.

By the time neighbors put out the inferno, the two were already dead.

Neighbours said the incident was preceded by a long-standing series of domestic squabbles between the man and his wife. A member of Nyumba Kumi who sought anonymity said the deceased accused the wife of infidelity, claiming the 3-year-old son was not his biological son.

Authorities, however, said investigations are ongoing to establish what happened.

“We don’t know exactly whether it’s a suicide or an accident, we are yet to get full details, neighbours aren’t willing to open up and tell the story, what we know so far is that two bodies has been burnt beyond recognition,” said the police boss.

The two bodies were moved to the Migori Level Four Hospital.