Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua kicked off his countrywide “listening tours” in Meru County on Wednesday.

Mutua said he will pitch tent in Meru for the next three days to listen to the needs of the electorate as he seeks to change the way leadership is exercised in Kenya. He will also hold meetings in Isiolo and Tharaka-Nithi.

“Through these listening meetings, I aim to understand the needs of ordinary Kenyans first hand and to mobilize them for our FRESH MOVEMENTS’ journey to State House in 2022.

“I want to sit with the common person to know their expectations. I want Kenyans to tell me how they would like this country to be governed because Kenya cannot be transformed in boardroom meetings,” Mutua said.

The county CEO also condemned the violence witnessed in Murang’a last weekend saying Kenya needs sober leaders who will empower the youth through job creation rather than hiring them to cause chaos.

“I will give this country a fresh start. Currently, what I see are young people being killed in demonstrations instead of being given jobs. The youth are being used in demonstrations instead of being put into gainful employment,” he said.

Describing himself as a leader with vast experience in county and national leadership as well as a deep understanding of the world economy, Mutua called on Kenyans to make a wise choice in 2022.

“As a governor, I have initiated projects that others haven’t done. I will use my experience to bring stability, end corruption and help Kenya be at par with other world economies. I want to bring Kenya back on track where former president Mwai Kibaki left it,” he said.

Dr Mutua also said he is ready to partner with politicians who have a clean record.