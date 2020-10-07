Khaligraph Jones has opened up about his BET nomination saying he found out about the nod through social media.

The Nairobi-based rapper is up against the UK’s Stormzy and Ms Banks, South Africa’s Nasty C, Brazil’s Djonga, France’s Kaaris and Meryl in the “Best International Flow” category.

Speaking on Kiss FM Monday, the 30-year-old ‘Lwanda Magere legacy’ rapper said: “I was excited and didn’t know I had been nominated until a friend tagged me on a BET post. I checked and realised it’s true.”

He added that it was about time his hard work got some recognition internationally.

“With the time and effort I have been putting, such results are expected. I am always very optimistic in most of my songs, I talk of God’s miracles that might happen in the future,” he said.

Khaligraph said he manifested the BET nod some years back but some naysayers laughed at his dream.

“I had shared some tweets some years back on things I hope to achieve and people laughed about it. But here we are. Trust the process. I am grateful to God for where I am today.”

The award ceremony is set to take place on October 28th.