Media personality Lulu Hassan celebrated ‘Maria’ actress Yasmin Said in a heartening message as she celebrated her birthday.

Yasmin turned 20 on Monday, October 5, and her boss was on hand to shower her with endearing praises. Lulu, who is the producer of ‘Maria’, said she was nearly lost for words to tell the young actress.

“I wondered today what to say to you. I thought long and hard what you tell a young girl who is selfless, hardworking, a giver, a joy to be around,” Lulu Hassan wrote.

She added: “What does one say to someone with such resilience, such power, the discipline you display makes me wonder, what if we had more and more of Yasmines around us? Then it hit me. Your name, Yasmine is a flower. You blossom and refresh. You give so much of yourself it is hard to ignore your presence.”

The mother of three noted that Yasmin has a way of making life easy whenever they are on set and that she is destined for greatness.

The Swahili news anchor vowed to always be there for Yasmin if she ever needs her.

“There is a way you make life so effortless on and outside of the set. You, Yasmine, you are destined for great heights. And I will be here to hold you, to walk with you. I am here if you ever need me.

“On this day as you turn a day older, do not forget what you are. A flower. May your blossom always be as bright, may you always know sufficient grace as you turn a year older. Yasmine, our Maria, happy birthday baby girl. We love you 😘,” Lulu concluded.

Yasmin responded saying: “One of the most heartly messages I got today ❤️❤️❤️ I love you ma’am And thank you for everything.”

Elsewhere, Yasmin’s co-star Brian Ogana alias Luwi Hausa penned a poetic birthday message describing her as one of a kind gem.

It read:

“TO A GEM OF A KIND

Twenny today, I saw

The trees flare briefly like

The candles on a cake,

As the sun went down the sky,

A momentary flash,

Yet there was time to wish

A Birthday Candle”

He added: “They say you are what you eat, but I don’t remember you eating an absolute legend!😊 You may not have been on this earth very long but you are wiser than anyone I know. Stay young at heart. As you open a new chapter in this book called life, I just want you to rem one thing, nature gives you the face you have at twenty, it is up to you to merit the face you have at fifty.

“As you get older @yasmeen_saiedi three things happen: the first is your memory goes, and I can’t remember the other two. Happy birthday to an amazing soul whom I can’t wait to see reach the pinnacles of success.”