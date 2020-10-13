Gospel disc jockey Sammy Muraya alias DJ Mo appeared to admit guilt to claims of cheating on his wife, Linet Munyali Size 8, after apologizing publicly on social media.

The celebrity couple celebrated its 7th wedding anniversary on Sunday, October 11, providing an opportune moment for DJ Mo to speak out for the first time since he was exposed for having an extra-marital affair with one Margaret Wanyama, a manicurist based in Bahrain.

In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, DJ Mo renewed his marriage vows to Size 8 saying she was his one and only till death.

“This is my wife @size8reborn. Nothing will change till I die, the mother of my children and the foundation of my family ❤️…There’s so much I can say. I will not run or hide…We’ve had our ups and downs. While reprehensible, the human me is beyond the battle, and I don’t think there can ever be a better moment to say I’m sorry and I love you ❤️” Mo professed.

The ‘CrossOver 101’ resident DJ described his singer wife as a queen saying God chose him for her.

“God chose me for you, I know I drive you crazy at times, but you know nothing good comes without its share of problems…

Through the ups and down we have been together, you know I never back down from a challenge this is no exception. I am blessed to call you MY QUEEN no matter how big the distraction seems. Together forever babe, LET the world know you my one and only …YOU COMPLETE ME ❤️…

HAPPY 7th Anniversary. 7years here we are 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️#themurayasAt7,” he concluded.

On her part, Size 8 commemorated their anniversary with a Bible verse. She wrote:

“Jesus Christ love is too much, excess love!!

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.

It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs.

Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth.

It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.

Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away

@djmokenya. 7th anniversary to God be the glory #themurayasat7″