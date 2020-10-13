The Kenyan comedy fraternity is mourning the death of yet another comedian in Othuol Othuol.

Born Ben Maurice Onyango, Othuol succumbed on Sunday, October 11, at around 5.30 pm at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, where he had been receiving treatment for an abnormal infection in the brain for the past two weeks.

RELATED: Comedian Othuol Othuol Pleads For Assistance, “I Can’t Eat or Talk”

And as tributes continued to pour in for the funnyman, Auntie Boss actress Sandra Dacha alias ‘Silprosa’ was seemingly inconsolable as she recounted her last moments with Othuol Othuol in a series of posts on social media.

In one post on Sunday, Dacha shared a photo standing by the comedian’s bedside and wrote: “WHERE DO I START!!!!!! Othuol!!!! Itimori koda nade Othuol. Othuol amka!! Othuol amka tucheke! You cannot just die omera! Do I type REST IN PEACE???”

She followed it up with another picture taken a day before Othuol died saying the funnyman did not want visitors then.

“This was yesterday. I tried calling on your name a number of times but you kept giving me cold eyes…Your hands were telling me to go away…you did all that ndio utuwache Othuol?😭 Othuol iweyo wa nade? Idwanyori!!!” she wrote.

In another post, Sandra said she had gone to view the comedian’s body at the morgue, something that left her shattered.

“Seeing you inside the morgue has totally crushed me Othuol Othuol. My heart is heavy Osiepna,” she captioned a photo with her hand covering her face.