Tanzanian singer Zuhura ‘Zuchu’ Kopa has once again been forced to address rumors that she has been hitting the sheets with her boss, Diamond Platnumz.

Speaking on Wasafi media, the WCB signed songbird dismissed the rumours as baseless noting that if she was having an affair with Diamond, there would have been evidence.

She explained that people have been reading too much into Diamond’s efforts in promoting her music.

“Kwanza ukiangalia ndani ya WCB hakuwezi kuwa na maneno kama hayo kwa sababu hakuna kielelezo na hio story haina muendelezo. Tunajua watu walivyo wafuatiliaji, trust me kama ningekuwa na any inappropriate relationship na boss, kipo kitu kingeonesha ushahidi. Lakini watu wamebase kwenye vielelezo vya promotion ambayo kama ukingalia wasanii wote duniani wa kike wanaofanya vizuri management zao ziliwekeza kweli kweli. Rihanna ana mwaka wa nne hajaachia nyimbo but we still talking about her ni kwa sababu uekezaji uliofanyika kwake pale ni mkubwa,” said Zuchu.

The ‘Cheche’ hit maker also stated that Diamond Platnumz is like a brother and he has never disrepected her.

Zuchu said people should instead laud Diamond for investing in her instead of dragging his name in the mud with unfounded rumours.

“Kwa hivyo mi naona badala ya kumpongeza mtu kama boss kwa kuwekeza kwa msichana mdogo kama mimi watu wanataka kutumia ile nafasi kuweka negativity which is not right. Boss wangu hajawai kunivunjia heshima. I’m saying this with all my heart. He’s a brother and a brother indeed. He has never been inappropriate, hajawahi. Ni vitu ambavyo vinanikwaza lakini huwezi kumjibu kila mtu, pengine hivi ni vitu ambavyo mtu akikaa mtaani wakiongelea wenyewe labda wanafurahi. Usimharibie mtu starehe yake,” she urged.

Earlier in May, Zuchu was also forced to address rumors that she was the cause of Diamond and Tanasha’s breakup.