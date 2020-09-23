The Kaka Empire music acts led by rapper King Kaka have combined to drop a new jam titled, ‘Mbekse’.

‘Mbekse’ is a Sheng slang that means two. Using the global two fingers gesture representing peace, ‘Mbkse’ sees King Kaka, Femi One, and Jadi advocate for peace, the freedom from disturbance, tranquility & inner peace.

The song is part of a partnership between the Kaka Empire founder and USAID to promote peaceful co-existence across the country.

‘Mbekse’ was released on Monday September 21 to coincide with the World International Day of Peace celebrations.

King Kaka has also invited public participation in a challenge dubbed ’16 Bars of Peace’ where participants are required to rap on the song’s instrumental and tag the rapper and USAID on social platforms.

Participants stand a chance to win some cash and feature on the final ‘Mbekse’ song.

King Kaka stipulated the rules of the challenge as follows:

Record your 16bars with your phone/video and upload.

Tag King Kaka and USAID on social platforms.

Age 35 and below.

No foul language.

Prizes: 1st Prize Kshs 35,000 and features on the final song. 2nd Prize is Kshs 25,000 and mentorship session from Kaka Empire. 3rd Prize Kshs 10,000.

The #tag is #16BarsForPeace

Listen to ‘Mbekse’ below.