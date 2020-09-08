The self-proclaimed “media maven”, Cate Rira, has called it a day at the Aga-Khan owned Nation Media Group(NMG).

Rira, who hosted the Nation FM Breakfast show “Morning Fix” alongside comedian Dr. King’ori, announced her exit on Monday. Taking to social media, Ms Rira said her time at the radio station has come to an end.

“Hey guys…… my time with Nation FM is done …..I’m glad had a run with @[email protected]@nationfm_kenya. The journey continues Team Cate!!” she wrote.

The radio personality reportedly disclosed to Pulse Live that she is moving to another media house but could not divulge more details.

“I’m moving to another media House. I can’t reveal yet,” she said.

Cate, who used to host NTV’s entertainment show ‘Lit360’ before joining Nation FM, served at NMG for a year. Before that, she was a radio presenter at 1 FM.