Citizen TV news anchor Willis Raburu is out here making big moves through his newly launched business outfit, ‘BAZU’.

Days after he dipped his toe in the music scene, Raburu has now dipped his fingers in the food industry with his own “meat line”.

The media personality launched the venture dubbed ‘BAZU BBQ’ on Tuesday, announcing that he has partnered with Vellofood, an online kitchen platform through which customers can order the Bazu BBQ.

“Just launched my BRAND NEW MEAT LINE @vellofood BAZU BBQ go to www.vellofood.com and ORDER for NEXT DAY DELIVERY by our partners @sendymobile,” said Raburu.

The ’10 Over 10′ presenter said he has partnered with a number of chefs to make Bazu BBQ the tastiest meat in Kenya.

“This is going to be the best meat you have ever tasted in Kenya…You call in advance and place you order and then we get it delivered to you the next day,” he said.

A kilo of BAZU Mbuzi Choma served with ugali or chips is going at a discounted price KSh1,200, down from KSh1,450.