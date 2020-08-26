The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has urged Kenyans to be patient as it works on building a watertight case against Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

EACC regional boss Charles Rasungu on Tuesday said the raids in Governor Anne Waiguru’s homes and offices in Kirinyaga and Nairobi counties were successful and investigations are at an advanced stage.

“Yes, we managed to get crucial evidence as per court order issued by Nyeri magistrate. We are currently analyzing it before taking the next step,” Rasungu said as quoted by K24 Digital.

Rasungu said when investigations are completed, the EACC will forward the file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji for further directions.

Speaking on the phone, the regional EACC boss called on Kenyans to give detectives time as they work on a watertight case against the embattled governor.

Reportedly, 25 senior county officials have since been summoned and have recorded statements with EACC over the alleged Ksh 22.3 million scandal in which Waiguru is accused of irregularly authorizing payments for travel allowances for non-existent trips.

The anti-graft authority is also probing alleged illegal tenders in which fictitious companies were paid millions of shillings. About 28 senior county officials have recorded statements on the second investigation.