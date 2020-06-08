Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan was forced to defend herself after a social media user compared her to Tanasha Donna regarding child support from Diamond Platnumz.

Last week, Tanasha Donna revealed that the Bongo star does not support their son, further declaring that she does not need his support.

“I have been doing it all on my own to be honest, I will be 100% honesty with you. I’m very real and I’m not gonna say something that is not the case, with all the respect I have for him and I don’t have any bad blood with him. He is not supporting and I’m doing it on my own and I don’t need his support to be honest. I’m raising my son just fine, there is nothing that boy lacks in his life. He is fine,” said the radio presenter turned singer.

This prompted a fan to confront Zari, who has in the past accused Diamond of being a deadbeat dad.

The fan claimed that, unlike Tanasha, Zari has been bugging Diamond for child support.

“Tanasha says she doesn’t need support to raise her boy… she is strong enough to do it herself…here they call you queen yet unaomba msaada,” the fan said.

In her defence, Zari explained that parental responsibility is not just about money.

“It is a father’s responsibility to be in their children’s life whether it’s a financial obligation or just emotional. He needs to communicate so they can know him. Note the difference. I’ve never asked my baby father for any financial support. I wanted my children to know him. To be in their lives, it’s their birthright. Not everything is always about money,” Zari wrote.

