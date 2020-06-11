Shock has gripped residents of Kanjuu village, Gichugu Constituency in Kirinyaga County after eight members of the same family went berserk.

Susan Wangari, the mother of the siblings aged between 12 and 30-years-old, said her children developed a strange illness after eating arrow roots believed to have been stolen.

They are said to have started singing and shouting loudly in the village before turning violent when their mother asked why they had spent a night outside their home.

A neighbour, identified as Bundi Muthike, reportedly found the eight sleeping outside their home in the rain. They appeared confused and in a daze.

Witnesses said they ganged up on their mother before neighbours rescued her.

“They beat up their mother so bad they ended up breaking her leg, she is also admitted at the Kerugoya Hospital,” a witness told Citizen Digital.

Locals reported the matter at Difathas police station where a senior police officer referred them to the Kerugoya referral hospital.

The eight were restrained with ropes, hauled onto a pick-up truck and taken to the hospital.

As of Wednesday, six were still admitted at the facility while two are reportedly fled shortly after their admission.

Some residents attributed the bizarre incident to witchcraft.