Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has once again attracted the wrath of social media users over his perceived unbothered attitude or simply put, his middle finger, to Kenyans demanding justice for Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve.

Less than a week ago, as Twitter users were pushing the hashtag #JusticeForDjEvolve, the former university student leader arrogantly tweeted that negative publicity is extremely good publicity.

And on Wednesday, June 10, the controversial first-time legislator who was freed on a cash bail of Sh5 million for the attempted murder of DJ Evolve, ruffled more feathers after he claimed that he misses trending.

“I really miss trending, can someone make me trend even if it’s negative please,” he tweeted.

As expected, Babu’s tweet sparked KOT into action as they suggested various ways in which the politician can trend. Most suggestions referenced the shooting incident; some proposed that he shoots himself while others told him to shoot his party leader Raila Odinga if it is publicity he craves so much.

