Amid the coronavirus pandemic and its adverse effects, Octopizzo has come through with a message of hope in his new release dubbed ‘Another Day’.

The ‘Refugeenius’ rapper dropped the track on Monday, noting that: “If the world Situation we are in at the moment isn’t inspiring you to make a difference,then you’ve lost your humanity.”

‘Another Day’ also serves as the soundtrack for the ‘Feed the Streets’ documentary that is yet to be released. All proceeds from the song’s downloads will go towards the ‘Feed the Streets’ program with an aim to feed 10,000 families that have been directly and indirectly affected by Covid19.

The project is spearheaded by the Kibera rapper’s charity organization Octopizzo Foundation in conjunction with foodbank.org.

Wellwishers can also contribute to the cause via Lipa Na Mpesa Paybill Number: 693871 Account Name: FeedTheStreets. To buy the track and contribute to the program, click here.

As you do that, check out ‘Another Day’ below. Rating is a no brainer, 10/10.