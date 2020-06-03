The self-proclaimed African Popstar Nadia Mukami, in conjunction with Sevens Creative Hub, have come through with the visuals for the Kenyan songbird’s sizzling new jam titled ‘Million Dollar’.

This mid-tempo pop love song presents a new style from Nadia Mukami considering most of her songs are of the Afro-pop genre. ‘Million Dollar’ is also the singer’s 10th studio single.

This song sees Nadia Mukami expressing the need for her man’s real rich love. The lyrics make strong statements about the power of love, independency and relationship as opposed to material wealth.

The ‘Million Dollar’ audio was pre-released exclusively on May 22, 2020, on digital platforms on subscribers-only option.

The audio, produced and mastered by Kashkeed, is now available on all the digital platforms. The music video was directed by Director Jijo Drumbeats.

Check it out. Rating 7.5/10.