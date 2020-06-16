Police officers in Burat ward, Isiolo County are holding a woman over the death of her three-month-old baby on Sunday night.

According to area residents, 26-year-old Esther Alila was in a drunken stupor when she smashed the baby boy’s head against a rock causing instant death.

Mary Naukot recounted that Ms Alila (who is her neighbor) came knocking on her door past midnight while screaming saying some armed people were chasing her with the intention of killing her son.

Citizen Digital reported that Ms. Naukot said she saw nobody else besides Ms. Alila and her son who was alive and well at the time.

She asked Alila to spend the remaining part of the night in her house but the suspect insisted on going outside to confront the people she claimed were after her.

Ms. Naukot alleged that it is during this time that Ms Alila killed her baby boy.

The suspect admitted that she was drunk and didn’t know what happened.

“I don’t know if he fell or if I dropped him. I don’t know what happened…I was drunk,” she said.

Neighbours further alleged that this was not the first time the suspect had lost a child in unclear circumstances.

Ms. Alila however denied killing her first baby saying it died of pneumonia. She also accused her husband of beating her up and then abandoning her.

“I don’t want another child, I want to remain like this. My husband beat me up a lot, I was suffering in the marriage. I am also not well mentally.”

The suspect is detained at the Isiolo Police Station as investigations continue.