A man was stoned to death after attacking his estranged wife at her parents’ home in Mbooni East on Saturday.

During the 11 pm incident, the deceased 30-year-old Boniface Kivuku Mutua slashed his estranged wife Purity Muthoki Makau, 24, on her hands and on the head using a panga.

Police said Ms Muthoki had returned to her parents’ home after walking out of her marriage of three years in Yatta, Machakos County.

On Friday, Boniface called his father-in-law Nicolas Makau Munywoki and informed him of his impromptu visit. He arrived at about 8 pm after which they had dinner.

The father-in-law then left the couple to talk and went to a neighbour’s house from where he heard cries of help from his daughter.

On reaching his house, Mr Makau found the door had been locked from inside. The man eventually opened the door and tried to flee after villagers had trooped to the homestead.

Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Ole Naipeyan said the angry locals caught up with him and stoned him to death.

Meanwhile, the woman was rushed to Makueni Referral Hospital where her two hands were amputated.

“We received the patient in the wee hours of the morning, both her wrists had deep cuts and were hanging only with a thin flesh of skin hence the amputation,” said Makueni hospital’s Dr. Athman Lugogo.

He added that the woman is in a stable condition and she will undergo counseling due to the trauma.