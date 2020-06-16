A 67-year-old man took his own life after he was caught red-handed engaging in an unnatural act with a sheep at Sakutiek village in Narok North Sub County.

Narok North Sub County Police Commander Frederick Siundu said the man had sought shelter in a neighbour’s home following heavy downpour in the area.

“The deceased was given a room adjacent to the sheep pen where he spent the night,” said Siundu.

At around 2 am, the family was woken up by a commotion in the sheep pen and on beaming a spotlight, they found the man engaging in a bestial act with the ewe.

The police boss added that the family called in their neighbours who agreed to resolve the matter in the morning.

“Since it was at night, the villagers resolved to look into the matter the following morning where an appropriate action would be taken against the old man,” said Siundu.

In the morning, however, the man’s body was found hanging in his room with a mosquito net around the neck.

“In the morning, when the family opened the door where the elderly man had been accommodated, they were shocked to find a lifeless body dangling from a rafter,” said the commander.

The body of the deceased was moved to Narok Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation to await a post mortem.