While other local music acts are struggling to make money in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Kenya’s highflying Afropop boyband Sauti Sol has been the exception.

Despite canceling their shows, appearance gigs, and concerts as a result of the ban on social gatherings, the quartet is still making bank.

Fresh from releasing their fifth studio album, Midnight Train, the band has revealed that they are still getting booked for online shows.

“We started this year with so many plans, but Covid-19 changed everything. For a minute we were a bit scared but we changed our business module to now become a more online kind of brand,” said Bien Aime Baraza.

The lead vocalist added that: “We have been commissioned to do a couple of concerts. The other day we did the Africa Day concert, we’ve done a concert for Stanford University, and we have now been commissioned to do a concert for Essence Festival.

“So a lot of international festivals are reaching out and the model is doing concerts online and in digital space,” he said.

At the same time, the four-man band has since relocated to a ranch in Lukenya on the outskirts of Nairobi, where they are currently isolating as they work on the production of more content.

“We got tested for Covid-19 so we are now together in a place where we are isolated and we are just making a lot of content and rehearsing. Kazi inaendelea,” Bien said.