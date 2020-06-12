Betty Kyallo’s next business venture is in the cosmetics industry.

The media personality this week took to social media to reveal plans to launch a beauty and skincare line dubbed, BKBeauty.

She also unveiled some designs of her upcoming cosmetic products that will include body lotion, body cream, makeup foundation, eyeliners.

Describing the projects exciting, the former K24 TV presenter also invited fans to suggest some of the beauty products they would want from her line.

#BKBeauty … Next project is just too exciting 😍 what do you want in a beauty and skin care line? I wanna know,” she said, adding: “Thank you guys. Keep the products wish list coming. I’m working on something beautiful!”