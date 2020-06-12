Fans of rapper Juliani should not expect any more gospel music from him as he prepares to drop fourth studio album.
The ‘Exponential Potential’ rapper says that while he is still saved, he has since stopped making gospel music, instead focusing more on social justice. He explained that his involvement with the community changed his perception as a musician and he felt the need to adopt a style that addresses social issues.
“I got saved in 2005 but sio ati mimi ni Mkirsto mzuri. I got involved with the community with Mau Mau and Kalamashaka then I started doing music,” Juliani said.
“I come from the hood and you can’t talk about what you don’t know. Even if I’m to sing gospel songs, I can’t sing praise and worship while I see people go hungry. You have to talk about what you are going through and your interpretation of life at that particular time. So it was easier for me that way,” he added.
“Also, because of my background with Mau Mau and K-Shaka, I couldn’t just talk about one thing and not document what’s happening at that particular time in my life and the people around me,” he said.
Juliani whose songs have messages centered on patriotism and activism, however, denied being an activist. He said he is only a rapper who knows how to put words together to deliver a message.
View this post on Instagram
The desire was so strong in me that i couldn't shake it off. When i want something i always get it, not from an entitled point of view but mostly because i grew up suppressing all ideas and thoughts i had for fear of not having what it takes to make them happen. Music gave me a stage and a voice that allowed me to dream again, gave me confidence and even broke barriers that the industry had set as limits. i grew stronger in my resolve. When i first put up the down payment for the building where @dandorahiphopcity sit. It didn't make sense to many and even sometimes myself i doubted that decision. the amount of work that was required to make it happen, i have to admit i wasn't prepared for. The 3 story building is situated next to the Nairobi Dumpsite a place where even cops don't usually show up. it's not the likely place to set such a centre, but it was important to set it up there. Six years later, we've done amazing things; Create innovative programs, partnered with alot of People in Kenya and beyond. WITH NO FUNDING. Our Vision: Opportunity For all. Our Mission: We believe everybody has something to offer, we provide the tools, resources and enabling environment. The centre is run by a secretariat – Young leaders from the community. Most of them have been there since the beginning. Currently on Covid-19 response; We've fed 5000 meals, employed 30 Youth from the community, distributed 3000 Masks, Collected Data for 3000 people we know their conditions and needs. We are making necessary Governance changes to make it thrive and become even better and can't wait to see the communities shine.