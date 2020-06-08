It appears all is well between Betty Kyallo and her ex-husband Dennis Okari, with the two journalists mending fences for the sake of their daughter Ivanna.

In a weekend interview with Jalang’o, Betty revealed that they are now on good terms and that Okari has reconnected with Ivanna.

“Right now I’ve grown so much…the person who used to be Betty two or three years ago is not the same person I am today. There are things that we came to realize are very important about our lives; that it’s not just always about us as adults,” she said.

“So, yes, we are on very good terms with both him and his family and his wife…and we’re making sure that Ivanna is getting the love that she deserves; daddy and mummy’s love. It is so important to nurture that relationship between a dad and his little girl,” she added.

Betty added that Okari has been doing a great job and that he is besties with Ivanna.

“Right now they’re besties. I call her and she’s like ‘I’m with Daddy,’ and I feel good. That’s exactly how it’s supposed to be. He’s doing an amazing job and we’re co-parenting,” she said.

This comes about six months after NTV news anchor Ken Mijungu accused Kyallo of portraying Okari as an irresponsible father.

Somali Guy

The former K24 TV presenter also opened up about her failed relationship with the mystery “Somali guy”.

“It didn’t work out. The thing is, things don’t work out sometimes with people and it’s okay, its fine. I don’t know why we have so much stigma about relationships and how you should act and you should last forever. Sometimes things work out, sometimes things hit a rock and it’s okay, mnaachana kwa uzuri,” she explained.

The media personality said after breaking up with the ‘Somali guy’, she resolved to stay single at least for a year before getting into a new relationship.

“I’m single right now and I love it. I used to be that girl mwenye natoka hii naingia ingine yaani zina interchange. So, right now I’ve actually decided you know what? B kwanza jipende. So, I have decided I want to give myself at least one year before I enter into something because I think I’m ready to settle down,” she said.