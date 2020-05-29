K24 TV news presenter Betty Kyallo was a happy and proud mum on Thursday as she took to Instagram to marvel at her daughter’s growth.

The media personality also revealed that Ivanna had a date with her dad, Dennis Okari; this being the first time Betty has spoken about her ex-husband being involved in their daughter’s life.

In a heartwarming post, Betty Kyallo revealed that Ivanna, who battled acute disseminated encephalomyelitis(ADEM) for the better part of last year, does things for herself now.

Ivanna, 6, even chose what to wear for her date with Okari, Betty said.

“My baby is becoming a sweet little girl 🎈🎈 she chooses what to wear She likes dresses and tracksuits just like me❤️ she chose what to wear today because she had a date with her dad,” she wrote.

The TV journalist also revealed some of Ivanna’s likes and dislikes and further expressed her joy at getting a “second chance with her”.

“She loves makeup, lipstick especially 🤗🤗 She doesn’t like cuddles anymore, I have to beg for kisses, she gives hugs easily and she doesn’t like oats anymore😆 I’m happy God gave me a second chance with her. She is @ivannatheentertainer,” wrote Betty.