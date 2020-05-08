Gospel turned secular musician Weezdom has finally addressed the leaked photos of himself and Nicah the Queen cuddling in bed.

During an interview on Chat Spot, Weezdom revealed that he dated the gospel songbird but doesn’t know who leaked their photos.

He also explained that he did not make his relationship with Nicah public out of respect for her and her ex-partner, comedian Dr Ofweneke.

“Kama nishawai kuwa na yeye, nilikuwa na yeye, lakini the fact that time nilikuwa na yeye hakuna mahali niliwahi sema na hakuna mahali niliwahi post nikumaanisha kuna respect yenye nampea na kuna respect napea msee mwenye alikuwa na yeye.

“Narespect sana Dr Ofweneke ni bro yangu mkubwa ni msee amenisupport and that’s why hata time nilikuwa na Nicah sikuwahi taka kujionesha niko na yeye. Kwa hivyo kwenye hio picha ilitoka, hata mimi najiulizanga ilitoka wapi,” said Weezdom.

The singer also denied claims that he was the one who leaked the photos for clout.

“Kila msee ako na past na past ikiamua kukuhaunt hakuna kitu unaweza fanya. Mimi kitu ilinichekesha ni kuona wasee wa Gospel wakisema ati ni mimi nataka kutrend kwani naweza kuwa mjinga aje nitake kutrend na kitu kama hio wakati niko kwa relationship, wakati nina mamangu kwa mtandao inamfikia,” he said.

After the photos were leaked in December of last year, Nicah vehemently denied being involved romantically with Weezdom.

“That’s not me. That can never be me. I have never been involved in any relationship with Weezdom. Never ever! That is not me,” she said.

On his part, Weezdom declined to comment saying: “I cannot comment on photos that I have not even seen, sent them to me and I will respond.”