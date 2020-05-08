Television presenter Martin Kimathi is in mourning following the death of his father earlier this week.

The ‘Teen Republik’ presenter broke the sad news on Wednesday, May 6, revealing that his father succumbed to cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

He also announced he will be taking a break from social media to grieve his dad.

“Hi guys. Yesterday my dad passed on as a result of cardiac arrest. I’ll be taking a break off social media to grieve however my management @moonsun_pictures will take over my social media as we continue to give you amazing content. I love you all and God bless🖤,” he wrote on Instagram.

This comes barely three years after the model lost his mother.

“Hi guys. On Wednesday 9:30am my mom succumbed to death after undergoing two surgeries at Aga Khan hospital. This is the worst pain I’ve felt my whole entire life! To everyone who has sent their condolences or shown support directly or indirectly THANK YOU. Stay blessed,” Kimathi announced in 2017.

Kimathi’s fans joined public figures in sending condolence messages to the bereaved presenter and his family.

Citizen TV presenter Wills Raburu said: “I am so sorry my brother.”

Jamal Gaddafi wrote: “Pole bro..Mungu amlaze mzee wetu pema peponi 🙏🏼”

“Pole sana @martinkimathi_ 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” said Serah Teshna.

Djbashkenya added: “ 😔 Pole sana bro. My condolences 🙏🏽 Prayers up! Tuko na wewe bro, always ❤️”