Gospel singer Size 8 says she does not discriminate against secular artistes and is open to working even with Gengetone stars.

However, a few conditions must be met before the former secular singer hits the studio for a collab with the upcoming stars whose music is often lewd and vulgar.

Speaking in an interview on Radio Maisha, Size 8 said that before agreeing to work together, they first have to go to church and pray about it.

She said the song must also carry the word of God.

“Nitawaambia kwanza twende pale madhabau tuombe collabo kwanza, after tumeomba tuingie studio tutoe genge la mziki lakini neno la yesu liwe ndani kabisa kwa sababu as long as kitu iko na neno la Mungu na inabeba yesu sina shida.

“As long as it carries the word of God, has the word of God and it carries the spirit of God haina shida,” said Size 8.

The ‘Afadhali Yesu’ singer noted that Gospel artistes have an obligation to worship God and to spread His word.

“Kwa sababu hata kanisani tunaimbanga na hujui mwenye ako next ako aje. Shida tu ni song isikuwe haina neno. The word is the most important not the person who is singing necessarily, si mavazi yake, si outlook, si nini. Sisi Gospel artistes tumeitiwa vitu mbili, one to worship God in spirit and truth, number two, to spread the word of God,” said Size 8.