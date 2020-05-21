Former Cabinet minister Amos Kimunya is a happy man after Magistrates court set him free over fraud-related charges in a Sh60 million land transfer case.

The former Kipipiri MP had been charged alongside Lillian Wangari Njenga (former director of land adjudication) and Junghae Wainaina (chairman of the board of Midlands Limited).

They were all accused of illegally disposing off public property, with Kimunya facing six counts of abuse of office.

Kimunya, who served as the Lands Minister was charged with allocating public land to Midlands Limited, a company associated with him.

The former minsiter had also been accused of failing to “protect public property” and failing to disclose that he was one of the directors at Midlands Ltd. He is said to have effected the transfer on June 30, 2005.

In his ruling, Magistrate Felix Kombo on Wednesday found that the prosecution had failed to establish a case against the accused.

The court ruled that the investigating officer had failed to avail crucial witnesses to prove how the 25 acre-piece of land in Nyandarua was transferred to Midlands Ltd.

“There were several gaps in the investigations leading to the collapsing of the case due to lack of evidence,” Kombo ruled.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the verdict, Kimunya said he was happy that the truth has set him free. He added that he was proud of the justice system.

“It’s been six years of persecution for nothing. I am very proud that the justice system in this country has proved that when you are innocent, you will be declared innocent. I’m very proud of what the Magistrate has done. It’s been a six-year journey coming through these benches for wrongful prosecution but we are happy that in the end, the truth has set us free,” said Kimunya.