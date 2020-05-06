Self-proclaimed Kenya’s number 1 hypeman, Davidson Ngibuini aka DNG, has once again been accused of being a serial womanizer.

The Switch TV presenter and his girlfriend Fionah James have since parted ways after it emerged that DNG has been having an affair with one Toto Ray. In a video shared last week, Toto Ray disclosed that she was in a romantic relationship with the radio presenter without knowing he had a girlfriend.

She also claimed that DNG leaked her nudes on Telegram. “My name is Ray, the reason as to why I’m doing this video is to address the misunderstanding of me being labeled as sidechick in relation to DNG. This whole story started when DNG slid into my DM, telling me how beautiful I was, we chit-chatted and after a while we established some chemistry.

Toto Ray continued: “He then asked me out for a date which I was to know him better, from there on, one thing led to the other. I actually believed when he told me he was single so I gave in into his advances. I believed he was into me, so I could not perceive the notion that he likes the opposite gender. After getting wind of this I had to cut off this thing completely. After breaking up he decided to slander me by sharing some of my intimate videos and photos on Telegram. This was very unethical form a guy you shared a connection. My cry for help is for the cyber bullying I have been receiving for the last one week, and some guys reaching to ask how much I charge to hook up with me. I really hope you all ladies shame men who do that without your consent.”

Fast forward to a few days after Toto’s allegations, Fionah James has confirmed that she has broken up with DNG.

In interaction with her followers on social media, Fionah was asked what happened between her and the media personality, to which she alluded that DNG belongs to the streets.

“Your boyfriend DNG, what happened? You even deleted your “Sirname” Ngibuini?” posed the fan.

Fionah wrote: “Weeeh I dont deal na simu za jamii.”

She also told another fan that she is “very single”.

Another fan wondered what Fionah would tell her in-laws having been introduced to DNG’s family.

Fionah clapped back: “So what?? Kwani ni wetu? Am sure he is smart enough atajua what to tell them. Am not the only girl amepelekwa uko neither will I be the last… tuko wengi.”

The 34-year-old hypeman and Fionah made their relationship public in 2018.

This is not the first time DNG is being accused of having an insatiable thirst for the ladies.

