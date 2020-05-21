A man from Baringo Central is the talk of Kiplekwa Village in Tenges Ward after splashing Ksh2 million on a borehole for his in-laws to ease their water troubles.

Charles Kipng’ok, who hails from Cheplambus, said he wanted to appreciate his in-laws for giving him an “amazing” wife, Lornah Kipng’ok, who has stuck by him for over three decades.

Kipng’ok told K24 Digital that in addition to appreciating his spouse’s parents, he also wanted to return a favour to the community that gifted him a wife, hence the choice of a borehole for a token.

“I would appreciate it more if the local residents used the borehole for irrigation purposes so that they can produce more food to feed their families,” he said.

Kipng’ok said he spent Sh2 million on digging the borehole, installing a water panel, acquiring three 10, 000-litre tanks, buying piping equipment and labour.

Tenges Ward MCA, Sylas Tochim, graced the handover to the Kiplekwa community and lauded the businessman – a commercial tea grower and dairy farmer – for his generosity.

The businessman and his wife have been married for at least 30 years and have five children together.