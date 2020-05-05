A man from Kungutu area on the outskirts of Isiolo town on Sunday night allegedly beheaded his wife following a domestic row.

David Karingori, 25, reportedly decapitated his wife with a panga at around 11 pm. He then surrendered to Kulamawe Police Post while carrying his two-year-old son.

According to neighbours, the man had always been violent towards his wife, and that she had on several occasions fled fearing for her life.

“We were used to their fights and when we heard the wife scream, we did not think it had gotten this far. It is so hurting that the young boy will grow without motherly love,” one of the residents told Nation.

Isiolo Sub-County Police Commander George Kariuki said the suspect was immediately detained while his wife’s body was moved to Isiolo Referral Hospital mortuary.

Investigations have since been launched to establish what transpired before the brutal attack.

The police boss said the suspect will be charged with murder once investigations are complete.