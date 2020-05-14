The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Kilifi County officials over an irregular multi-million tender for the construction of Kilifi Covid-19 Complex centre.

Four senior officers, including the Finance Chief Officer Benjamin Kai, County Secretary Arnold Mkare and Chief Officer Health Services Bilali Mazoya and Chief Officer for Medical Alio Ibrahim were arrested for failing to submit the procurement plan, requisition and approval of the procurement as required by the law.

The officials also allegedly failed to provide the budgetary allocation, prequalified list of medical suppliers, a detailed scope of work and the tender advertisement.

The arrest comes after weeks of investigations by EACC over the alleged irregular contract and tender awarded to Pharmaken Limited. The first phase of the complex is worth Sh493 million, while the second phase was estimated at Sh398 million.

The tender is for the maintenance and repair and of equipment in county hospitals as part of measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

EACC regional boss, Mutembei Nyaga, said they are looking for more suspects as investigations continue.

“We are processing details and all those implicated in the deal will have charges pressed against them, depending on how investigations commence,” said Nyaga.

Among those being sought over the matter are County attorney Michele Bibi Fondo, head of supply chain management Matano Riziki Chota and the Chief officer executive Amina Nassor.