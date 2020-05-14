Immediate former Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, has revealed what Deputy President William Ruto told him following his ouster on Tuesday.

Speaking on Citizen TV, the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator said DP Ruto received the news with composure.

He said he called the DP who told him that all great people must go through fire and challenges will only make him better.

“I spoke to the Deputy President today(Tuesday) and these are his own words, every great person must go through fire and he gave me a list of the things they went through with the President.

“He gave me an example of the challenges he and the president faced during their ICC cases. He reminded me that he and the president went through a rough terrain to secure their release from the Hague. He told me that the problem I am currently facing is lesser compared to the monumental one he and the president faced at the ICC in Hague. My challenges, he said, are too small compared to what they went through,” said Murkomen.

The Senator also revealed why DP Ruto did not intervene to stop his sacking.

“He (Ruto) cannot compete with the president, he cannot have a parallel party to the one that sponsored him and the president to the positions they currently occupy. The DP has tried his best to restrain himself even amidst provocation from some people serving within Government. He has remained patient,” said Murkomen.