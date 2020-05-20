A man from Kariobangi North estate in Nairobi has been charged in court with incest after allegedly defiling his 11-month-old daughter at his house on November 23, 2019.

The suspect (name withheld) was also charged at Makadara Law Courts with an indecent act with a child for intentionally and unlawfully touching the baby’s private parts.

The suspect was reportedly caught in the act by his wife’s friend after she knocked on their door unexpectedly. The wife had left the child under the care of her 14-year-old son but the boy left the baby in the house and went out to play with his friends.

On her way back home, the wife was informed by a neighbour that her daughter had been crying continuously for a long time.

At home, she was shocked to find her baby had been defiled and went around asking neighbours if they had seen someone at her house. She was informed that her husband was seen leaving the house moments before she returned.

Her friend, who had knocked on the door, said the accused opened for her while holding the naked baby and returned to bed, leaving her at the door.

The suspect is said to have gone into hiding after committing the indecent act.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji, the suspect denied the charges. He was freed on a Sh 500,000 bond.

The court set hearing of the case starts for July 29, 2020.