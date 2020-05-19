Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai on Monday continued to mourn her sister Tecra Wangari by sharing the last photo the deceased took of her.

In a post that was later pulled down, Anerlisa revealed that after Tecra had taken the picture, she asked the NERO CEO to publish it on Instagram but she said it was not up to standard.

Anerlisa noted that the picture is now more valuable than any she has ever posted on her Instagram page.

“She took this picture and told me to post it but I told her it wasn’t Instagram standard, now it’s worth more than all posts I ever did,” wrote an emotional Anerlisa.

She added that if she knew that it would be the last picture Tecra took of her, she would have let her take a million more pictures.

“If I knew this was the last picture she would ever take of me, I would have let her take a million more 💕🌹.”

The entreprenuer had also cleared her Instagram, leaving only four posts about Tecra, but later restored all her posts.

Tecra Muigai was laid to rest on Saturday in a private ceremony in Naivasha attended by close family members and friends.

Some of the friends included dignitaries such as Raila Odinga, his wife Ida, Laikipia Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Moses Wetangula, Senator James Orengo, MPs Jane Kihara, Moses Kuria, Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris and NARC-K leader Martha Karua. Classic FM’s Maina Kageni was the MC.