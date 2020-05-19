Kenyan-based beer maker, East African Breweries Limited, has donated an additional Sh50 million to the Covid-19 Emergency Fund.

Kenya Breweries Limited Finance Director Kinya Kimotho presented the cheque to Kennedy Kihara, Secretary Emergency Board Response Fund Covid 19 at a handover ceremony at KICC Nairobi.

The Sh50 million is an addition to the Sh70 million the company donated towards alleviating the coronavirus crisis in Kenya.

“EABL had already spent Sh70 million to fund the production and distribution of one million hand sanitiser packs to front line health workers and vulnerable communities. The company also undertook a public awareness campaign to help fight the spread of Covid-19,” the brewer said in a statement on Monday.

“At this critical time, with our country in the middle of the biggest crisis since independence, EABL continues to partner the Government of Kenya to combat the spread of Covid-19 disease, to save lives. We are pleased to complement Kenya COVID-19 Emergency Fund’s role in helping frontline health workers and others in critical need during this time,” EABL Group MD Andrew Cowan said.

Meanwhile, EABL has said its profit after tax for the year ending June is likely to decline by 25% compared to the previous period.

“The COVID-19 global pandemic and the subsequent response measures taken across the region have impacted our business negatively,” the company said in a statement on Saturday.

EABL, which is controlled by British drinks group Diageo, reported Sh11.52 billion in profit after tax for the year ended June 2019.