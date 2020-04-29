Hitmaker Harmonize has opened up on his current relationship with his former boss Diamond Platnumz, revealing that they are no longer friends.

The Konde Music Worldwide CEO admitted that he is not in talking terms with the Wasafi boss months after his exit from the label. Harmonize, however, noted that he respects Diamond for his work.

“I respect him he is doing a very good job, but we are not friends, I don’t wanna lie to you. But we are cool, we are from the same Country Tanzania, we used to be friends but now we are not. I don’t want to lie to you, but not in a bad way, we used to work together but we are not working anymore…that’s what I’m trying to say, for some business reasons,” said Harmonize.

The ‘Never Give Up’ hitmaker had to part with Sh22.4 million (Tsh500 Million) to exit Wasafi and earn exclusive rights to all the music he worked on under the label.

“Nilitakiwa kulipa million 500, Kiukweli kule sijaondoka kwa ubaya, tumefuata sheria na taratibu za mkataba! Nilitakiwa kulipa million 500 na baadhi ya gharama, kiukweli sikuwa na pesa lakini nimeuza baadhi ya mali zangu ili nifanikiwe kulipa hiyo pesa na kwa asilimia kubwa nimelipa bado asilimia chache tu ili niweze kutumia kitu chochote kinachomuhusu Harmonize,” said the singer in November last year.