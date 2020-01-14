Akothee was breathing fire on Sunday and Monday after a local tabloid ran a story claiming she attacked Tanasha Donna.

According to the article by Standard, Akothee attacked Diamond’s girlfriend for editing her pictures to look skinny.

The writer of the said article basically concocted a clickbait story out of Akothee’s recent remarks about leading a fake lifestyle on social media.

The publication titled the piece, ”Akothee ‘attacks’ Tanasha for editing picture to look skinny”. This despite the fact that Akothee never mentioned Tanasha in her post.

A fiery Akothee came out guns blazing on social media, forcing Standard to pull down the article.

“THE YEAR IS STILL EARLY FOR RUBBISH 🙄🙄 WE ARE 12 DAYS OLD INTO 2020 ! and you have started 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

This is totally wrong🙄🙄. Stop dragging this girl into unnecessary things., she just gave birth for God’s sake 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️Kama kuna kitu sipendi ni ujinga na kugonganisha watu! I have no business with people’s lives, I don’t even know what’s going on in her life, all I know is that she just gave birth barely 3 months ago and as a mother, she has all the time to breastfeed her baby and feel herself!

“I have no time to put a woman down! If you read my captions then just know I am not responsible for your understanding! Excuse me? Tanasha is the agemate of my daughters, I will treat her as one of them, so don’t bring for me rubbish! If she edits her photos that’s her choice! How does it affect my going to the toilet? Mtanikoma na hii ujinga yenu #2020 siweki mtu. Rubbish @sdekenya be careful with what you publish, make sure you have evidence before hell break lose. AND WHO DOESN’T EDIT PICTURES ANYWAY?” posed Akothee.

Akothee Demands Apology

In a subsequent post, ‘Madam Boss’ demanded an apology from the local tabloid.

“@sdekenya I Esther Akoth Kokeyo THE PRESIDENT OF SINGLE MOTHERS DEMAND FOR AN APOLOGY FROM YOU TO ME ON THAT SAME PAGE YOU PUBLISHED THIS RUBBISH, PULL THE SAME RUBBISH DOWN BEFORE I COME TO YOUR OFFICE BECAUSE I KNOW WHERE IT IS.