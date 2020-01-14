East Africa born Omani national Hamdan Zakwani, popularly known as Danzak, has opened up on his love affair with Wema Sepetu.

The Tanzanian singer who doubles up as a pilot told Kenya’s Kiss 100 radio that they are quite close and that he would hate to lose the former beauty queen.

Asked to confirm if they were dating, Danzak said he didn’t want to jinx it as their relationship was still in the gray area.

“You know there Is black and white, that’s a very gray area, Lets leave it as it is, nisije nikaharibu bure. Me and wema are very close, we are like very close. I don’t know what brought us together but we really clicked and I wouldn’t love to lose her. I would love to keep her. So I would say right now our relationship as friends or even more than friends is very good so let’s keep it there,” said Danzak.

He also gushed over the Bongowood actress saying she is an amazing person with a great personality.

“She is a very hard worker, she is a very dedicated, she is very smart and I like smart women I love wise women and that turns me on than a nice sexy lingerie. She knows what she is doing. I don’t know why she supported me,” he said.

On whether he loved her, the ‘Nidokoe’ hitmaker posed: “Who doesn’t love Wema Sepetu? I am sure right now if I asked Kenyans to raise their hands, there would be two hands in the air. I love Wema Sepetu I’m a big fan of her. She’s amazing. If you get to know Wema you have no reason not to love her.”

A few days ago, Wema was coy on claims that Danzak had proposed to her.

“Unajua siku zote jambo la heri linaenda na heri hivyo basi kama ikifika hiyo siku mimi nitashukuru na itakuwa wakati wangu umefika sina zaidi la kusema kikubwa ni kuomba hiyo siku ifike na hilo jambo litimie,” she told Global Publishers.