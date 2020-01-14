Media personality Tallia Oyando was forced to put internet trolls in their place after they claimed that she had sexual relations with rapper Prezzo when she was younger.

This went down on Instagram last week after the Citizen TV presenter posted a birthday message for Prezzo as he turned 40 years old on Thursday.

In her post, Tallia shared classic throwback photos posing with Prezzo when she was a teen star.

At the age of about 16, Tallia was part of an all-girl music group called ‘Talma’ which released its debut album ‘Jambo Rafiki’ in 2001 and won an Emmy Award in the same year. The ‘Homeboyz’ radio presenter later pursued a solo music career before crossing over to television and radio by 19 years old.

Tallia’s photocollage with Prezzo elicited mixed reactions, with some netizens claiming the two were more than just friends.

“I suspect Ngechu(Prezzo) chewed this innocent gial before Esir[sic],” wrote one Masinde_mallian.

To which Tallia retorted: “I suspect you chew goats you shouldn’t be aspiring for anything.”

Another cyberbully, identified as Evansobinah, wrote: “So you used to b chewed by prezzo!! U were the first lady![sic]”

Tallia responded: “You look like you chew yourself.”

Some screenshots below.