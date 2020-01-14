Christmas may be over…. But don’t worry, 51 Capital is here to extend the festivities and bring along a whole new reason to celebrate.

51 Capital, a Kenyan online forex trading company that was recently ranked the second-best in Africa, beating out forex giants in Nigeria and Egypt, has now embarked on a massive recruitment drive-cum-goodies distribution across East Africa.

The reputable forex trading conglomerate, under the flagship of the legendary Candy and Candy Records, is now moving to rope in a staggering 4,000 people across all East African nations for what they say will be the biggest, largest and most grand forex trading tutorship and giveaways in Africa.

“We have decided to bring back the Christmas spirit and extend the celebrations by way of giving out thousands of goodies, cash, gifts and tokens to thousands of people from Rwanda to Tanzania to Uganda to Kenya. Also, since forex trading is one of the World’s biggest million-dollar enterprises, we have decided to teach and train these same people on the business and lucrativeness of online forex trading, ” Joe Kariuki, the 51 Capital CEO says.

All you have to do is log on to the 51 Capital website, click on ‘Events’, scroll down, find the Spinning Wheel…. And voila, you just spin your way to riches and luck!

” Yes, it’s that simple, really. You just get on our website, and under ‘events’, you’ll see a wheel. Just tap on it to spin in. And after it’s done spinning, it’ll give you a number that you will now be required to send over to us, plus your name, email and phone number. Just that. And then sit back and wait for a call from us… ” Gathoni Waweru, the group’s publicist, says.

Later, 51 Capital will embark on a massive recruitment drive to gather as many as 4,000 people who will not only win various prizes but also find the chance to be trained online on the lucrative business of forex trading.

What are you waiting for, log on to the 51 Capital website NOW, spin the wheel, submit your details and have yourself the celebrations of the year!